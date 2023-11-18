Weather warnings: Strong winds in eastern Bulgaria on November 19

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued warnings in connection with strong winds forecast for most of eastern Bulgaria on November 19, the second day of powerful gusts and reduced temperatures.

The Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for Sunday for the districts of Bourgas, Dobrich, Varna and Shoumen.

Different parts of the districts of Yambol, Silistra and Turgovishte are subject to the Code Orange warning and to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather.

The Code Yellow warning, also because of forecast strong winds, has been issued for Stara Zagora, Sliven, Veliko Turnovo and Rousse.

On November 18, the Environment Ministry warned that flooding was possible in the area of several rivers, including larger ones: the Danube, Kamchia and Rusenski Lom.

Snow fell on the Petrohan Pass on the night of November 17, while there was snowfall in the early hours of November 18 on the Rozhen, Pamporovo and Prevala passes.

Heavy rain fell in Sofia on the night of November 17, flooding some streets in the Bulgarian capital city.

Sofia municipality said on November 18 that in response to the first snowfalls of the season in the Vitosha Nature Park, there had been snow clearing and sand treatment of the Dragalevtsi – Aleko and Boyana – Zlatni Mostove roads.

As of the early hours of Saturday, six snow removal machines were working, the municipality said.

The Mountain Rescue Service said that on Saturday, weather conditions in Bulgaria’s mountains were poor and recreational visits were inadvisable.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!