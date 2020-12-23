Bulgaria to include antigen test results in Covid-19 statistics

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov has issued an order that from December 23, the results of antigen tests for Covid-19 will be included in the statistics posted daily by the country’s national information system about the disease, the ministry said in a statement.

People who test positive for Covid-19 through an antigen test will be required to go into 14-day quarantine, the Health Ministry said.

As with positive results from PCR tests, contact persons of those who test positive through an antigen test will be obliged to spend 10 days in quarantine.

The results of antigen tests performed so far will not be included retrospectively in Bulgaria’s Covid-19 statistics.

The Health Ministry statement said that rapid antigen tests may be performed by medical institutions (independent medical-diagnostic laboratories, medical and diagnostic-consulting centres, medical institutions for hospital care, emergency medical care centres, complex oncological centers) and regional health inspectorates.

Rapid antigen tests should be performed in accordance with criteria specified in Angelov’s order, including within five days of the beginning of symptoms, and in the case of contact persons, within seven days of the last contact with a person infected with new coronavirus.

(Photo: dronepicr, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!