Foreign students in universities and specialised high schools in Bulgaria rise to more than 15 000

There are 15 425 foreign students enrolled in universities and specialised high schools in Bulgaria in the 2018/19 academic year, with numbers having risen steadily in recent years, according to an annual report by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The total for the current year is 8.5 per cent higher than in 2017/18 and close to 38 per cent higher than in the 2014/15 academic year, the NSI said in its report, released on April 25.

The current figure means that foreigners make up about 7.2 per cent of the total number of students in Bulgarian universities and specialised high schools.

The largest shares of foreign students came from Greece (24.6 per cent), followed by the United Kingdom (15.3 per cent), Germany (8.9 per cent), Turkey (7.9 per cent) and Ukraine (5.8 per cent).

The NSI said that of the 6467 Ph.D students, 504 – or 7.8 per cent – were from foreign countries.

Most of the Ph.D foreign students in Bulgaria were from Greece – 24 per cent, followed by Israel (10.5 per cent) and Kosovo (7.1 per cent), the NSI said.

(Photo: Mary Gober/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments