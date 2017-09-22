Eurostat: 685 first-time asylum-seekers in Bulgaria in Q2 2017

Share this: Facebook

A total of 685 people became first-time asylum-seekers in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2017, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on September 22.

The three largest groups of first-time asylum applicants in Bulgaria during this time were from Syria, 235, and from Afghanistan and Iraq, 160 each.

Compared with Bulgaria’s overall population, this represents a proportion of 97 first-time asylum-seekers per million of population.

The number of first-time asylum-seekers in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2017 represented 0.5 per cent of the EU total, of 149 000.

Eurostat said that the second quarter of 2017 was the third consecutive quarter that had seen a decrease in the number of first-time asylum-seekers.

(Main photo: DW/M Ilicheva)

