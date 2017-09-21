Bulgaria’s long weekend weather – cloudy with a chance of rain

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria heads into a long weekend from September 22 to 24, which once again is expected to create traffic congestion at the exits from Sofia, while the weather forecast promises cooler temperatures and scattered rainshowers.

September 22, a Friday this year, is Bulgaria’s Independence Day. Given the opportunity for an Independence Day weekend breakaway to the Black Sea, the mountains, other cities in Bulgaria or Greece or Turkey, there may not be that many who choose to remain in the capital Sofia.

If the past is any indication, traffic congestion is to be expected on the major thoroughfares out of the city on the afternoon and evening of September 21, as well as the morning of September 22. The same can be said of the second half of September 24, when inbound traffic into the city is expected to spike.

The weather over the long weekend is expected to be mainly cloudy, but not without occasional sunny spells. A cold front will sweep over the country on Friday but temperatures are expected to gradually increase as the weekend progresses.

On Friday, September 22, rain is expected in parts of western and northern Bulgaria, turning to snow in the mountains above 2000m altitude, with temperatures ranging from lows of 5-9 degrees Celsius in western Bulgaria to 13-14C on the Black Sea coast. Daily highs will range from 13C in Sofia to 23-24C in eastern Bulgaria.

September 23 will bring slightly warmer temperatures, with daily highs in the 18-20C in western Bulgaria and up to 25C at the Black Sea coast, which is likely to see some scattered rain.

On Sunday, September 24, the chance of rain is minimal, while temperatures will continue to rise, with daily highs in the 20-25C range. The night-time temperatures, however, are expected to remain in the single digits throughout most of the country, with the exception of the coast, where the daily lows are expected to be 13C.

(Photo: Leah Sawyer)

Comments

comments