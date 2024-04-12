Bulgaria’s 2024 early parliamentary elections: GERB-UDF 25.5%, WCC-Democratic Bulgaria 17.1% – poll

Among those who intend to vote in Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections on June 9, Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF has the support of 25.% per cent and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria 17.1 per cent, according to a poll by the Market Links agency, the results of which were released on April 12.

In third place is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, 11.8 per cent, pro-Kremlin Vuzrazhdane 10.3 per cent and the Bulgarian Socialist Party 10.3 per cent.

Just below the four per cent threshold for a share of seats in the 50th National Assembly is populist ITN, at 3.9 per cent.

The June 9 early parliamentary elections are being held simultaneously with Bulgaria’s regular European Parliament elections.

Asked about their emotions, the largest share of the Bulgarians polled described themselves as disappointed. Eighteen per cent said that they were angry and 14 per cent, worried.

Trust in institutions has been gradually declining in recent months, the poll found.

Approval for the work of the National Assembly in September 2023 was 15 per cent, while in March it was nine per cent.

The government’s approval rating fell from 21 per cent in September to 14 per cent in March.

Forty-one cent of the respondents indicated that they wouold vote in the early parliamentary elections in June, and 12 per cent were adamant that they would not do so.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

The poll was done by Market Links and was financed and implemented jointly with bTV. It was conducted among 1046 people over the age of 18 between March 30 and April 7, through a direct personal interviews and online polling.

