Bulgarian Air Force practice flights for Armed Forces Day 2019 begin on May 2

Bulgarian Air Force practice flights for the May 6 2019 Armed Forces Day flypast over Sofia begin on May 2.

The practice flights, involving helicopters and fixed-wing military aircraft, will be on May 2, 3 and 4 between 10am and 11am and between 2.50pm and 3.40pm.

The Air Force has been allocated temporary restricted flight paths, to ensure the safety of other aircraft.

The Air Force said that delays of flights at Sofia Airport were possible during the specified practice times.

May 6, which in Bulgaria is both Armed Forces Day and St George’s Day, traditionally sees a large military parade in the centre of Sofia.

This year, the events take place during the time of the visit to Bulgaria by Pope Francis, but he will not be present for the military parade in Sofia.

The Pope’s programme says that on the morning of May 6, he will visit a refugee centre, and at 9.30am, travel by air to the town of Rakovski, returning to Sofia at 5.15pm for a prayer for peace in Independence Square, along with representatives of other faith groups.

