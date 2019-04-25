Bulgaria has highest percentage of women IT students in the EU – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has the highest percentage of female students of information and communication technology in the European Union, at 33 per cent, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on April 25.

At 33 per cent, Bulgaria is two percentage points of its northern fellow EU member Romania.

The figures refer to students studying at upper secondary level or above.

Eurostat noted that the figures showed that across the EU, female students were under-represented in ICT.

About 1.3 million people were studying Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the European Union (EU) in 2016. Girls and women were largely in a minority, accounting for only 17 per cent of all ICT students.

Across the EU member states, their share ranged from less than 10 per cent in Netherlands (six per cent) and Belgium (eight per cent) to more than 30 per cent in Bulgaria (33 per cent) and Romania (31 per cent), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Kerem Yucel/freeimages.com)

