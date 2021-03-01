Bulgaria’s Health Minister: 30% of those who have had Covid-19 vaccination are over 65

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirty per cent of those in Bulgaria who have received a Covid-19 vaccination are older than 65, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said in a television interview on March 1.

Angelov told bTV that if Bulgaria got enough doses of vaccines, 70 per cent of the country’s population could be immunised by June.

The European Commission has set a target of 70 per cent of populations of EU countries being immunised against Covid-19 by summer 2021.

He said that from 500 000 to 600 000 doses could be administered per month, which was why Bulgaria had asked to borrow doses from France and Germany.

Reiterating his criticism of AstraZeneca’s shortfalls in deliveries to Bulgaria, Angelov said that the company had not even delivered 40 per cent of the agreed quantity of doses.

According to Angelov, the number of people in Bulgaria who wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-19 had risen by 12 per cent since November.

Commenting on the easing of the anti-epidemic measures, Angelov said that countries that had imposed a hard lockdown had not achieved the expected results.

This was because people were reluctant to comply with the measures, he said.

“They (the measures) have to be sufficiently soft and sufficiently hard, so that people are willing to follow them. We walked on the razor’s edge, but in Bulgaria we succeeded where other countries did not.”

Bulgaria’s health care system could withstand the pressure, and had sufficient people, medicines and equipment, Angelov said.

(Photo of Angelov via his Facebook page)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!