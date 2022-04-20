New passenger car registrations in Q1 2022 in Bulgaria up 19.5% y/y

Share this: Facebook

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to March 2022 were 19.5 per cent higher than in the first three months of 2021, according to figures posted on April 20 by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA.

There were 6674 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to March 2022, compared with 5584 in January to March 2021, ACEA said.

In March 2022 alone, there were 2697 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, 25.2 per cent more than the 2155 registered in March 2021.

Figures posted by ACEA in April 2021 showed that new passenger car registrations in the first quarter of last year were 5.8 per cent lower than in the first quarter of 2020.

ACEA said that in March 2022, passenger car registrations in the European Union continued to decline (-20.5 per cent), with 844 187 units sold.

“The ongoing supply chain disruptions, further exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, negatively affected car production,” ACEA said.

As a result, most countries in the region recorded double-digit drops in sales, including the four key markets: Spain (-30.2 per cent), Italy (-29.7 per cent), France (-19.5 per cent) and Germany (-17.5 per cent).

During the first quarter of 2022, new car registrations fell by 12.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, counting 2 245 976 new passenger cars in total.

All four of the major EU markets saw decreases: Italy (-24.4 per cent), France (-17.3 per cent), Spain (-11.6 per cent) and Germany (-4.6 per cent), ACEA said.

