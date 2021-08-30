Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 26 deaths, 5.86% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 731, according to the August 30 report by the national information system.

Of 7695 tests done on Sunday, 451 – about 5.86 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 451 599 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 28 512 active cases, an increase of 267 in the past day.

The report said that 158 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 451 599.

There are 3451 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 82 in the past day, with 298 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 777.



The report said that on Sunday, 2540 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 2 288 715.



A total of 1 156 729 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1651 on Sunday.

