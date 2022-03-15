Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 64 deaths, 2433 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 64 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 162, according to the March 15 report by the unified information portal.

Of 20 013 tests in the past day, 2433 – about 12.15 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 115 132 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 196 321 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2766 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4892 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 882 649.

As of March 15, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 344.87 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 352.49 on March 14.

There are 2403 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 299 newly admitted. There are 311 in intensive care, 34 fewer than the figure in the March 14 report.

Thirty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 660.

So far, 4 325 241 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1853 in the past day.

A total of 2 053 901 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 615 in the past day, while 703 983 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1207 in the past day.

