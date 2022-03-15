Another district in Bulgaria reclassified as Covid-19 green zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Kurdzhali has become the second district in Bulgaria to be reclassified as a Covid-19 green zone, after its 14-day morbidity rate dropped below the threshold of 100 per 100 000 population, according to the March 15 report by the unified information portal.

The district of Blagoevgrad was reclassified as a green zone on March 9.

As of March 15, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 344.87 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 352.49 on March 14 and down from 452.47 a week ago, on March 8.

A month ago, on February 15, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1302.51 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

As of March 15, only one district is classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of more than 500 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Varna, where the morbidity rate is 712.58 per 100 000 population.

Five districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Sliven, Smolyan and Haskovo.

The remaining 20 districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the morbidity rate is 452.15 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the report.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!