One of Bulgaria’s districts drops out of Covid-19 dark red zone category

One of the 28 districts in Bulgaria is no longer classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone, according to the February 15 report by the unified information portal.

Kurdzhali, which since January 29 had been above the threshold for classification as a Covid-19 dark red zone – meaning, a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – now had a rate of 483.89, the report said.

There was a discrepancy in the figures on two official websites regarding the national morbidity rate.

The unified information portal gave Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of February 15 as 1315.53 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, while the map posted by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases gave the figure as 1302.51.

A week ago, on February 8, the unified information portal gave Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 1621.78 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

According to the unified information portal, the Covid-19 morbidity rate was the highest, as of February 15, in the Varna district, 2007.98.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

