Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Every district in Bulgaria is a Covid-19 dark red zone – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – after Kurdzhali crossed the threshold in the past day, according to the January 29 update by the unified information portal.

On January 1 2022, there was only one dark red zone, the city of Sofia.

The January 29 update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1727.7 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1684.21 on January 28.

A week ago, on January 22, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria was 1376.79 per 100 000 population. When this year began, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 342.3 per 100 000 population.

Currently, five districts are above the 2000-mark: Blagoevgrad, Pernik, Sofia district, Sofia city and Stara Zagora.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in the city of Sofia, 2553.32 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the unified information portal.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!