Bulgaria: Plovdiv amends new anti-epidemic measures

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The district of Plovdiv has amended its new anti-epidemic measures that are to take effect on January 31.

Initially, the district said that from Monday, restaurants, gambling halls, casinos and places of entertainment must close no later than 11pm.

This has been changed to 10pm.

Plovdiv media said that Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev had objected to the 11pm time because it was not in line with the measures for a stage three area set out in the government’s plan for responding to Covid-19.

Other measures announced on January 28 for the Plovdiv district remain unchanged.



Separately, the regional health inspectorate in Bulgaria’s district of Pernik has issued an order that pupils from the first to 12th grades may not go to public places after 8pm unless accompanied by an adult. This rule is to be in force until February 6.

Pernik is one of five districts in Bulgaria where the Covid-19 morbidity rate is above 2000 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Teams have been formed to monitor compliance, including representatives of the regional health inspectorate, regional directorate of education and Pernik municipality.

Checks at public places such as cinemas, theatres, concert halls, gyms, restaurants, cafes and chain stores are being stepped up, according to the district administration.

(Archive photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!