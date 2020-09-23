Italy removes quarantine requirement for people arriving from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Italy has removed the requirement for mandatory quarantine for people who have resided in or transited through Bulgaria in the past 14 days, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said in a statement.

A requirement that people arriving in Italy provide to the carrier or the police authorities a handwritten travel declaration remains in force.

The English-language version of the declaration may be downloaded here: https://www.esteri.it/mae/resource/doc/2020/09/modulo_rientro_da_estero_11_09_20_en.pdf

Italy imposed the mandatory quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria on July 25, and extended it three times.

(Photo: Sam Valadi)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments