Italy removes quarantine requirement for people arriving from Bulgaria

Italy has removed the requirement for mandatory quarantine for people who have resided in or transited through Bulgaria in the past 14 days, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said in a statement.
A requirement that people arriving in Italy provide to the carrier or the police authorities a handwritten travel declaration remains in force.
The English-language version of the declaration may be downloaded here: https://www.esteri.it/mae/resource/doc/2020/09/modulo_rientro_da_estero_11_09_20_en.pdf
Italy imposed the mandatory quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria on July 25, and extended it three times.
(Photo: Sam Valadi)
