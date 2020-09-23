Covid-19: Bulgaria extends epidemic declaration to end of November

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet decided on September 23 to extend the Covid-19 epidemic declaration that took effect in mid-May until the end of November, on account of “the pandemic continuing to represent a serious health emergency on a national and global scale.”

In a statement, the government’s media service said that the extension and continued implementation of anti-epidemic measures aimed to “reduce the impact of Covid-19 on public health and the healthcare system.”

“This is particularly important in preserving the health and lives of people with heightened risk of serious infection – the elderly, people with chronic and oncologic illnesses and immunocompromised states – in conditions of simultaneous spread of seasonal flu and Covid-19,” the Cabinet statement said.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This continued until May 13, when it was succeeded by an epidemic declaration, which has been extended repeatedly. All previous extensions were by one month and this is the first time that the Government decided to extend the epidemic declaration by two months.

It comes several days after Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said that he would recommend extending the country’s Covid-19 epidemic declaration to the end of November.

Kunchev said that extending the epidemic declaration to the end of November was necessary due to the increase in morbidity in Europe and noted that current forecasts showed Bulgaria following the same trend because of the beginning of the school year.

