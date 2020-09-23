Covid-19: Quarantines at some schools in Bulgaria’s cities

Share this: Facebook

Just more than a week after schools opened in Bulgaria for the 2020/21 year, there are quarantines of some classes in various cities because of confirmed cases of new coronavirus.

At the end of August, ahead of the September 15 opening of schools, guidelines were published (available here in English) about how schools in Bulgaria must respond to the Covid-19 situation.

In Bulgaria’s largest Black Sea city Varna, the regional health inspectorate said that pupils in 10 classes are in quarantine, while the regional education department gave the number as 14, Bulgarian National Television reported on September 23.

Six teachers at various schools in Varna have tested positive for new coronavirus, BNT said.

In Bulgaria’s second-largest Black Sea city Bourgas, two more classes were quarantined after cases of pupils testing positive for Covid-19, a September 23 report by BNT said.

A 12th-grade class at the English Language High School in Bourgas was placed in quarantine after a pupil tested positive, the report said.

At Dobri Chintulov school in Bourgas, a class of 27 sixth-graders have been quarantined.

No schools in Bourgas have been closed, while school buildings where there have been confirmed cases have been fully disinfected.

In Bulgaria’s Danube city of Rousse, a 58-year-old kindergarten teacher has tested positive, BNT said, quoting the regional operational headquarters.

The teacher underwent a PCR test after experiencing symptoms including high temperature and fatigue. She is quarantined at home.

Currently, 27 people with whom she had been in contact are in home quarantine, including 25 children, a hygienist and a kindergarten teacher.

BNT said that further cases of new coronavirus had been confirmed among teachers and pupils in Blagoevgrad.

Several classes are quarantined and undergoing distance learning.

Pupils from eight classes at the Vocational School of Civil Engineering and Geodesy are under a 14-day quarantine because of teachers having tested positive.

Two pupils at the Vocational School of Economics are isolated in a dormitory.

A class at the Mathematical High School is under quarantine due to an infected 12th-grader.

A third-grade teacher at the Third Primary School in Blagoevgrad has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing symptoms including a cought and loss of her sense of smell.

Pupils in the class will be quarantined and taught online by another teacher. For all other classes at the Third Primary School, the learning process will continue normally.

All those who have had close contact with infected teachers and pupils in Blagoevgrad are to be tested for Covid-19.

