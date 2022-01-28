Bulgaria’s Plovdiv steps up anti-epidemic measures

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s district of Plovdiv is stepping up anti-epidemic measures after being classified as in stage 3 of the categories used in the government’s plan for responding to Covid-19, the district’s authorities announced on January 28.

The stepped-up measures take effect on January 31.

Restaurants and other places to which admission requires a green certificate must operate at no more than 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants and casinos may open at 5am and must close no later than 11pm.

People younger than 18 may visit shopping malls only if accompanied by an adult.

The district headquarters said that the Interior Ministry would carry out “frequent checks” for compliance with the measures, and would meet security companies to urge them to ensure compliance.

No measures have been announced in connection with school attendance because pupils are on holiday, with classes scheduled to resume on February 7.

Dr Siika Dimcheva of the regional health inspectorate said that there was a loss of interest in vaccination and most of those receiving jabs were getting booster doses.

According to the unified information portal, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in the Plovdiv district as of January 28 was 1702.44 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, above Bulgaria’s national rate of 1684.21 per 100 000.

Classification within the various stages of the government’s recently-adopted plan depends on a number of criteria, including intensive care bed occupancy.

The regional health inspectorate in the district of Dobrich has ordered new anti-epidemic measures, in effect from January 28 to February 6, including a ban on under-18s visiting shopping malls, cinemas, clubs, restaurants and places of entertainment unless accompanied by an adult.

Dobrich’s regional health inspectorate noted that of those testing positive for Covid-19, about 23 per cent were younger than 18.

Group in-person activities and in-person learning at language centres and schools are also suspended.

