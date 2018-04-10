Bulgarian PM Borissov in BiH: Balkans need peace to achieve prosperity

Share this: Facebook

There should be no selfish approaches in the Balkans because a problem in any one country affects the others, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said after talks with Dragan Čović of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzgovina.

Čović is the host of an international economic fair in Mostar being attended by Borissov. The fair is intended to boost economic development by bringing together businesses in the region with global companies.

Borissov said that this important electoral year for Bosnia and Herzegovina, “we will try in every way to help the unity of the state”.

