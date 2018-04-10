‘Macedonia’ name dispute: Zaev expects positive developments

Share this: Facebook

In an interview with state news agency MIA, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that at their most recent meeting held on March 30 in Vienna, Greek and Macedonian foreign ministers Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov made significant progress in negotiating a solution to the name issue.

Zaev estimates that the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in Ohrid, on April 12, could have positive developments, which in turn could pave the way for a meeting of his with the Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras.

“After Easter there will be another meeting between the two foreign ministers. I believe that this process is bringing us closer to a meeting between me and Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras that should follow. If this step is made then, the progress will be at a prime ministerial level. Practically, if citizens find out about a Zaev-Tsipras meeting, it will be a confirmation that the negotiations are moving to the right direction and that we can reach a solution,” Zaev said.

