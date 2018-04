Share this: Facebook

Hourly labour costs in Bulgaria in 2017 were the lowest in the European Union, at 4.9 euro, though they saw the second-highest increase among non-euro zone countries, at 12 per cent.

This is according to figures released by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

In 2017, average hourly labour costs in the whole economy (excluding agriculture and public administration) were estimated to be 26.8 euro in the EU and 30.3 in the euro zone.

(Photo: Gilles Letar)

