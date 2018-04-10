Strike causes cancellation of two Lufthansa flights between Sofia and Frankfurt on April 10

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A strike at four airports in Germany has led to the cancellation of two Lufthansa flights between Frankfurt and Sofia on April 10 2018.

The cancelled flights are LH1704, that had been due to arrive from Frankfurt in Sofia at 6.15pm, and LH1431, that had been due to take off for Frankfurt at 7pm.

The other five departing and the five arriving Lufthansa flights at Sofia Airport, connecting the Bulgarian capital city either with Frankfurt or with Munich, on April 10 were shown as going ahead as scheduled.

The Verdi trade union called a strike at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports on April 10.

The ground handling services, the support services and also part of the airport fire brigade were to be on strike from 5am to 6pm.

Because of the Verdi strike, Lufthansa cancelled 800 out of the 1600 scheduled flights, including 58 long-haul flights. The cancellations would affect about 90 000 passengers. Flight operations are scheduled to resume normal services on April 11.

Lufthansa has published an alternative flight schedule online. Lufthansa passengers are requested to check the status of their flights at Lufthansa.com before leaving for the airport.

Passengers who have provided Lufthansa with their contact details will be actively notified of changes by SMS or e-mail. Passengers can enter or update their contact details any time at www.lufthansa.com under “My Bookings”. Passengers can additionally choose to be automatically informed about changes in the status of their flights via Facebook or Twitter.

Passengers whose flights are not affected by the strike are also asked to allow more time and to come to the airport earlier, as waiting times are to be expected. Regardless of whether their flight is cancelled, all Lufthansa Group passengers (with the exception of SWISS operated flights) who booked a flight from or via Frankfurt and Munich for April 10 can rebook their flight free of charge to another flight within the next seven days.

The flights between Sofia and Paris on April 10 were not shown as affected by the latest in the series of strikes by employees of Air France.

Air France said that on April 10, it planned to operate 75 per cent of its flights, including 65 per cent of its long-haul flights, 73 per cent of its medium-haul flights on departure to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and 80 per cent of its short-haul flights, Paris-Orly and French provinces.

Further strikes are scheduled for April 11, 17, 18, 23 and 24, Air France said in a notice to passengers on April 6.

(Photo: Aero Icarus)

Comments

comments