Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 71 deaths, close to 10 000 new cases

Seventy-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 088, according to the January 29 report by the unified information portal.

Of 41 967 tests done in the past day, 9871 – about 23.52 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 933 337 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 234 012 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 6731 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3069 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 666 237.

There are 5526 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 781 newly admitted. There are 509 in intensive care, 11 fewer than in the January 28 report.

A total of 174 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 20 368.

So far, 4 152 152 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 796 in the past day.

A total of 1 991 648 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4103 in the past day, while 603 840 have received a booster dose, including 7605 in the past day.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1727.7 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1684.21 on January 28.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

