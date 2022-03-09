Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad district becomes Covid-19 green zone

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s district of Blagoevgrad has been reclassified as a Covid-19 green zone, after the morbidity rate dropped below 100 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to figures posted on March 9 by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate in the Blagoevgrad district is 92.32 out of 100 000 population.

As of March 9, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 416.51 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 452.47 on March 8.

A week ago, the March 1 report showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 698.69 per 100 000 population.

Currently, the morbidity rate is highest in the district of Varna, 949.11 per 100 000 population. For the first time in many weeks, no district in Bulgaria is above the 1000-mark.

Varna is one of five districts classified as a dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population. The others are Sofia city, Bourgas, Shoumen and Silistra.

In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 525.6 out of 100 000 population.

The remaining 18 districts in Bulgaria are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

