Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 41 deaths, 2180 new cases

Forty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 964, according to the March 9 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 95.12 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 16 354 tests in the past day, 2180 – about 13.33 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 105 968 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 207 567 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 156 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2295 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 862 437.

As of March 9, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 416.51 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 452.47 on March 8.

There are 2831 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 273 newly admitted. There are 357 in intensive care, an increase of 17 in the past day.

Thirty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 537.

