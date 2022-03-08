Putin’s war on Ukraine: Poland to provide all of its MiG-29s

Share this: Facebook

The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Government, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America, the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw said on March 8.

“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities,” the Polish Foreign Ministry said,

Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes, the ministry said.

The Polish government also requests other Nato Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same vein, the statement said.

Poland’s announcement comes in the context of Ukraine’s appeal for fighter jets in the war against Ukraine begun by Russia, on the orders of Vladimir Putin.

Practically, Ukraine needs fighter jets that its Air Force pilots are trained to fly.

Previous reports have suggested that Poland will make available its MiG-29 fighter jets to help Ukraine, in return for compensation in the form of modern US-made fighters.

