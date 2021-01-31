‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for 4 districts in Bulgaria By The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for four districts in Bulgaria because of heavy rain and strong wind forecast for February 1.

The four districts are Bourgas, Haskovo, Kurdzhali and Yambol.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for six districts in Bulgaria on February 1 because of forecast strong wind: Dobrich, Gabrovo, Shoumen, Sliven, Turgovishte and Veliko Turnovo.

Two districts are subject to a “Code Yellow” warning on Monday because of forecast heavy rain: Smolyan and Varna.

