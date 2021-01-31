Bulgaria’s (not so) great vaccination debate

Share this: Facebook

It is time to try to inject some logic into the controversy about the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 27. According to the national information system daily report on January 31, so far 41 020 vaccinations have been administered. A total of 13 063 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose.

Bulgarian health officials have given varying estimates about how many people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this year, and their statements have led to criticism about the numbers being too low and the pace too slow.

