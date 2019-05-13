Bulgaria, Latvia have lowest life expectancy in EU – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the period 2016 – 2018, life expectancy at birth in Bulgaria was 74.8 years, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13.

The figure was unchanged from the 2015 – 2017 period, the NSI said in an annual report.

Bulgaria and Latvia (74.9 years) are the countries with the lowest life expectancy in the EU, the institute said .

Among EU countries, the highest life expectancy at birth was in Spain (83.4) and Italy (83.1 years).

In Bulgaria, women live longer than men, by seven years, with female life expectancy at 78.4 years and male life expectancy at 71.4 years.

Between 2008 and 2018, life expectancy for men went up by 1.9 years and 1.8 years for women.

Bulgaria’s city-dwellers have higher life expectancy (75.7 years) than people living in rural areas (72.8 years).

Between 2008 and 2018, life expectancy of the urban population went up by 2.3 years and one year for the rural population.

Life expectancy at age 65 is 16.1 years. In Bulgaria, men aged 65 may expect to live a further 14.1 years and women a further 17.8 years.

The district in Bulgaria with the lowest life expectancy is Montana, at 72.7 years, and those with the highest are the city of Sofia and the district of Kurdzhali, at 76.6 years, the NSI said.

(Photo, of Sofia Central Cemetery: Bertramz)

