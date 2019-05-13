Bulgaria’s exports in January – March 2019 up by 8.9% on annual basis

Share this: Facebook

In January – March 2019, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 13 942.1 million leva, about 8.9 per cent more than the same months of 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13.

In March 2019 alone, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 733.3 million leva, an increase of five per cent compared to March 2018, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – March 2019 was 15 253.2 million leva (at CIF prices), or 3.5 per cent more than January – March 2018.

In March 2019, the total imports of goods decreased by 0.1 per cent compared with March 2018 and added up to 5 113.4 million leva.

(Photo: Julien Hoste/freeimages.com)

