Turkish ambassador tells Bulgarian Foreign Ministry his words were distorted by the media

Turkish ambassador Hasan Ulusoy, at the centre of a controversy about his reported call to boost the teaching of Turkish in Bulgarian schools, has told the Foreign Ministry in Sofia that his words were “distorted” by the media.

Ulusoy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on May 13 after the controversy erupted at the weekend, with critical comments by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova and several nationalist politicians.

With Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva in Brussels for a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Ulusoy met Deyan Katarchev, head of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s South Eastern Europe directorate.

Ulusoy had been reported as having made the call on Bulgarian authorities to encourage the study of the Turkish language so as to aid an increase in Turkish investment in Bulgaria.

At the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, he was told that his statement was politically unacceptable and did not meet Bulgaria’s expectations regarding maintaining friendly and good neighbourly relations, the ministry said.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: mvr.bg)

