Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 217 deaths, 14 901 vaccinations

A total of 217 Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria died in the past seven days, according to figures posted on January 31 by the national information system.

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 is now 9028, including 20 in the past 24 hours.

Since the January 24 report, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 218 618, an increase of 3922.

Over the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 3010, to a current total of 23 987.

The national information system said that the number of people who had recovered from the virus was 185 603, an increase of 6715 in the past week.

There are 2866 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of nine in the past week, with 263 in intensive care, a decrease of 18.

A total of 118 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases – to 9506.

The national information system said that the number of registered vaccinations was 41 020. This is an increase of 14 901 in the past week, including 215 in the past 24 hours. A total of 13 063 have been given a second dose, an increase of 8453 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

