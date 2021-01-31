Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More vaccines arrive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 3600 doses of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 arrived in Bulgaria on the night of January 30, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

A further 17 550 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine are scheduled to arrive on February 1.

In a statement on January 29, the Health Ministry said that provisionally, 18 116 926 doses of various manufacturers’ vaccines were expected to be delivered to Bulgaria in 2021.

The European Commission so far has authorised the BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines for use in the EU.

The Janssen, Curevac, Sanofi and Novavax vaccines against Covid-19 are expected to be authorised in the EU in 2021, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that the quantities indicated were provisional and it was possible that there would be changes depending on the production capacity of each company.

Depending on the results of clinical trials, it will be determined whether one or two doses of Janssen’s Covid-19 vaccine will be given. This would affect the number of people who could be vaccinated.

Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 27. According to the national information system daily report on January 31, so far 41 020 vaccinations have been administered. A total of 13 063 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

