Bulgaria’s districts of Varna and Bourgas become Covid-19 red zones

Bulgaria’s districts of Varna and Bourgas at the Black Sea coast have become Covid-19 red zones, with morbidity rates above 250 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

According to the July 16 report by the unified information portal, in Varna the 14-day morbidity rate per 100 000 population is 251.38 and in Bourgas it is 253.48.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia crossed the threshold to be classified as a red zone on July 15. Currently, the morbidity rate in the district of Sofia city is 268.92.

Of the remaining 25 districts in Bulgaria, 16 are yellow zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 out of 100 000 population.

The 16 yellow zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The remaining nine districts are green zones, meaning a morbidity rate below 100 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate, according to the July 16 update, is 160.48 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. A week ago, on July 9, it was 113.41, and two weeks ago, on July 2, it was 70.31.

There are 553 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, up from 448 on July 9, with 32 in intensive care, fewer than the 38 a week ago.

The July 16 report said that of 5516 tests done in the past day, 1113 – about 20.17 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

