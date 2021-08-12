Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 18 deaths as active cases rise to 12 557

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eighteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 306, according to the August 12 report by the national information system.

Of 18 116 tests in the past day, 782 – about 4.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 430 410 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 12 577 are active. The number of active cases increased by 547 in the past day.

The report said that 217 people in Bulgaria recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 399 527.

There are 1222 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 15 in the past day, with 108 in intensive care, an increase of seven.

Twelve medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 530.

So far, 2 126 824 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 322 in the past 24 hours, the report said.

A total of 1 056 193 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7037 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments