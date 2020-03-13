Coronavirus: Nine departures cancelled at Sofia Airport on March 14

There were nine cancelled flights at Sofia Airport that had been scheduled to depart on March 14, including neighbouring Romania and Serbia affected in addition to destinations in Italy, Israel, Germany and Austria.
The airport’s departures page listed Bulgaria Air flight to Rome (FB449) and a Wizz Air flight to Tel Aviv (W64427) as cancelled. Both countries have put in place drastic travel restrictions in order to stop the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus.
The other cancellations were two Austrian Airlines flights to Vienna (OS800 and OS798), a Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH1705), as well a Bulgaria Air flight to Frankfurt (FB437) and a Eurowings flight to Dusseldorf (EW9913).
Flights to Bucharest by Tarom (RO292) and Belgrade by Air Serbia (JU123) were among those suspended for the first time this week.
The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.