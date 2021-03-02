22 of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are Covid-19 ‘red zones’

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria that are classified as “red zones” – where the rate of Covid-19 infection is higher than 120 out of 100 000 population – has risen by three in the past week to a total of 22, according to data from the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The three districts newly classified as “red zones” are Smolyan (138 per 100 000 population), Dobrich (127 per 100 000 population) and Veliko Turnovo (122 per 100 000 population).

Kyustendil continues to be the district with the highest morbidity rate, as of the February 28 data, at 487 per 100 000 people.

In the city of Sofia and the district of Bourgas, the rate is 362 per 100 000 people.

Six districts are classified as “orange”, meaning a rate of 60 to 119.9 infected per 100 000 population: Vidin, Montana, Kurdzhali, Razgrad and Rousse.

Just one is classified “yellow”, meaning an infection rate of 20 to 59.9 per population, Turgovishte.

Of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, none is classified “green”, meaning an infection rate of up to 20 per 100 000 population.

