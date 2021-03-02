Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 11 094 doses of vaccines administered in past 24 hours

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 11 094 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 223 539, according to the March 2 report by the daily information system.

So far, a total of 38 775 people have received a second dose, an increase of 1396 in the past day, according to the report.

The national information system said that 117 deaths among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 308.

Of 16 179 tests done in the past day, 2588 – about 16 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 249 626 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 32 688 are active, an increase of 1386 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 1085 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 206 630.

There are 4777 patients in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 33 in the past 24 hours, with 414 in intensive care, an increase of 20.

Thirty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 244.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!