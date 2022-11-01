Covid-19: In past month, 162 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 162 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 880, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on November 1.

By month in 2022, Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria added up to 2363 in January, 2263 in February, 948 in March, 384 in April, 235 in May, 107 in June, 125 in July, 223 in August and 115 in September.

This means that Bulgaria’s October Covid-19 death toll was the fourth-lowest in a month so far in 2022.

A total of 19 611 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in October, bringing the total to date to 1 279 082.

There are 10 304 active cases, 511 more than the figure in the October 1 report.

As of November 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 114.84 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 119.02 figure reported on October 1.

There are 696 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 94 more than the figure in the October 1 report, with 59 in intensive care, 15 more than the figure in the October 1 report.

A total of 4 578 980 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 29 111 in the past month.

A total of 2 073 282 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1387 in the past month.

A total of 917 168 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 27 213 in the past month.

The November 1 report said that so far, 44 599 people had received a second booster with a dose of adapted vaccine.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!