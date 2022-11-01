Bulgaria’s road death toll in first 10 months of 2022 is 420

A total of 420 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first 10 months of 2022, according to provisional data published on November 1 by the Interior Ministry.

The country’s road death toll between January 1 and October 31 2022 is four higher than as of the same time last year, the ministry said.

There were 5487 serious road accidents in the first 10 months of 2022. Apart from the dead, 6998 people were seriously injured.

In October 2022 alone, there were 629 accidents, leaving 40 people dead and 821 seriously injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the European Commission said on October 17 that Bulgaria’s road fatality rate in 2021 was 81 per million inhabitants, the second-highest in the European Union, after Romania’s rate of 92 per million inhabitants.

Before 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU, which it joined at the beginning of 2007.

(Photo: Pixabay)

