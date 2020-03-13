Coronavirus: Bulgaria football matches, other sports events suspended

Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on March 13 that it was suspending all matches in the two divisions of its professional league until April 13, in response to the state of emergency declared by the country’s Parliament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the Bulgarian football governing body said that it was advising football clubs “to observe all measures to limit the spread of the infection if they decide to continue training sessions.”
A task force would work on updating the match calendar “depending on the developments and decisions of state authorities,” the statement said.
BFU had already suspended all amateur competitions on March 9 and had planned to play the next round of professional matches in empty stadiums.
Other sports bodies made similar announcements. The tennis federation said that it was suspending all competitions until April 30, while the national tennis centre in Sofia would shut down until March 31, at which point its operational status would be re-assessed.
The rhythmic gymnastics federation said that the FIG World Cup competition scheduled to be held at the Arena Armeec in Sofia on April 10-12 was being postponed, same as a lesser international tournament scheduled for April 5-7.