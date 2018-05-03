Regional Development Minister: Bulgaria builds motorways cheapest per kilometre in Europe

Share this: Facebook

Regional Development Minister Nikolai Nankov has told the National Assembly that motorways in Bulgaria are built at a price per kilometre that is the lowest in Europe, but he insisted that this was not at the expense of quality.

Nankov was taking part in a lengthy question and answer session on May 3 2018 with MPs on infrastructure projects.

At various points, he made reference to one of the recent criticisms of the government by head of state President Roumen Radev, that Bulgaria looked like a building site and the awarding of government business was being conducted “in the dark”.

Nankov said that indeed, motorways, roads, bridges and tunnels were being built in Bulgaria, and he added that all procedures were transparent.

(Photo: Joana Levieva-Sawyer)

