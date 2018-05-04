Bulgaria’s St George’s Day long weekend weather: Rainy and cloudy with high temperatures

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria heads towards the May 5 to 7 2018 long weekend with the prospect of cloudy and rainy weather, but with temperatures relatively warm for the season.

May 6 is St George’s Day and Armed Forces Day in Bulgaria. Because in 2018 it falls on a Sunday, May 7 is a special public holiday.

Those staying in capital city Sofia – where a large-scale military parade will be held on Sunday morning – may expect maximum high temperatures from 26 to 24 to 22 degrees Celsius from Saturday to Monday, with some rain on each day.

Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv is forecast to begin the weekend with cloudy weather and a maximum high of 28 degrees, with cloudy weather and some rain on Sunday, and partly cloudy weather and a maximum 24 degrees on Monday.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Varna is set for 19 degrees with cloudy weather on Saturday, rising to 27 degrees on Sunday, with partly cloudy weather, and 24 degrees, with rain and thunderstorms possible, on Monday.

The second-largest Black Sea city Bourgas faces a similar forecast – 19 degrees on May 5, rising to 26 degrees on May 6, and with Monday set to see a high of 23 degrees, with rain and thunderstorms possible.

(Photo: rayudu NVS/freeimages.com)

