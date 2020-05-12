Plovdiv shelter seeks good owners for dogs

Share this: Facebook

The municipal shelter in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv is resuming its campaign to seek good owners for dogs as the country’s State of Emergency against Covid-19 ends on May 13, the municipality said.

The dogs at the Plovdiv shelter have been well cared for by municipal staff, and are dewormed and neutered, and so exempt from “dog tax”, the municipality said.

The May 12 statement said that the latest arrival at the shelter was a mother with three puppies that had been dumped on the street by an unscrupulous owner.

For six months, the shelter will be open to visitors – and prospective adopters – seven days a week, the statement said.

The closure of the shelter to visitors during the State of Emergency had resulted in a sharp decrease in the number of dogs being adopted.

The municipality said that people visiting the shelter must observe physical distancing and use personal protective equipment against the spread of Covid-19.

