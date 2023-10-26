Bulgaria Air temporarily suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv

National flag carrier Bulgaria Air said on October 26 that in relation to what it termed the escalation of tension on the territory of Israel in recent weeks and due to the deepening military conflict, after a thorough security risk analysis, it was temporarily suspending flights on its regular route Sofia – Tel Aviv – Sofia.

“The national carrier’s main priority has always been to ensure the safety of the passengers and the crew, and the complication of the situation in Israel poses a significant risk to the security of the civilian flights to and from the Tel Aviv airport,” the airline said.

Due to the increased military risk, each individual flight to the Middle Eastern country is subject to preliminary assessment and confirmation of insurance coverage, and the complicated situation makes it impossible to obtain the necessary permission to carry out the flights, the statement said.

“Bulgaria Air duly informs the passengers about the changes on their reservations and issued tickets. Cancellation of flights is necessary due to reasons beyond the airline’s control, which have arisen under extraordinary circumstances and as a result of the military confrontation in Israel.”

When making decisions to cancel flights from/to Israel, the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act, as well as the applicable EU regulations and international treaties, are taken into account, Bulgaria Air said.

The national carrier apologised for the inconvenience caused and said that it was giving affected passengers the opportunity to change the dates free of charge on all purchased tickets for travel from/to Tel Aviv within a period of up to one year.

“We would like to assure all of our passengers that the airline Bulgaria Air is following up closely the situation, the recommendations of the state authorities, and after a thorough assessment of the risk will inform you further about the travel option,” the statement said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!