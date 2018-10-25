Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time on October 28 2018

Share this: Facebook

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time at 4am on October 28 2018, going back an hour to 3am.

This signals the end of the annual Daylight Saving Time that began in 2018 on March 25.

Bulgaria remains on winter time until March 31, the final Sunday of March 2019, when clocks will go forward an hour when daylight savings time returns.

On September 12, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, confirming that the Commission would comply with the findings of an EU-wide survey, said that it was proposing scrapping the time changes that have been happening every year in March and October.

Under the Commission’s proposal, each EU country would notify by April 2019 whether it intends to apply permanent summer or wintertime.

The last mandatory change to summertime would take place on March 31 2019. After that, the EU member states wishing to permanently switch back to wintertime would still be able to make one last seasonal clock change on October 27 2019, would no longer be possible.

