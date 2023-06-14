Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry slams Russian ambassador over disinformation

In a strongly-worded statement, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has slammed Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for spreading disinformation.

On social media, Mitrofanova claimed that Bulgaria will be sending military personnel to Ukraine, a claim that repeatedly has been denied by Bulgaria’s new government, including Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Defence Minister Todor Tagarev.

The June 13 Foreign Ministry statement said that Bulgaria strongly condemns Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine and contributes to international efforts to support Ukraine.

“We are consistent in our stance of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as well as in our unconditional support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country within its internationally recognised borders, including territorial waters,” the ministry said.



The assistance that Bulgaria provides to Ukraine is legally conditioned by the relevant legal norms and rules, and the forms of communication and responsible behaviour characteristic of the democratic process are incompatible with any distortion of information, it said.



“Any attempts at propaganda and disinformation that compromise democratic values are unacceptable and inadmissible,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that Bulgaria is a participant in a number of national and international initiatives to combat disinformation.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)

