Sofia Airport’s May 2023 passenger figures 4% below pre-pandemic levels

Sofia Airport said that the number of passengers at the airport was continuing to increase and was approaching pre-pandemic levels, but in May this year remained below them, at four per cent less than in May 2019.

The statement said that 612 485 passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May 2023.

In May this year, a total of 19 702 passenger flew from Sofia Airport to the airports at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, a decrease of about 15 per cent compared with figures from before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures show a 40 per cent increase in those on international charter flights, a total of 29 827 passengers.

In May 2023, there were 5279 take-offs and landings were made, down only about three per cent from May 2019.

Cargo and postal shipments also continued to decline. Sofia Airport handled a total of 1621 tonnes in May, down 15 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, the statement by the airport said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

